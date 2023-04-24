‘Stay Off My Back!’ Whoopi Goldberg Drops Fiery Monologue Slamming Anti-Abortion, Book Banning Leaders

During a passionate conversation Monday morning about the Supreme Court on Friday ruling it would not remove abortion pill mifepristone from the market, co-host Whoopi Golberg dropped an epic rant arguing for individual rights in the U.S.

Co-host Ana Navarro dove into GOP politics and discussed the latest moves on the issue from her governor, Florida’s Ron DeSantis (R).

“Here’s the thing. We’ve now we’re now almost a year out of the Dobbs decision. So for the last year, we have seen some of the horrible consequences that came out of that decision. We’ve seen the ten year old rape victim who had to go from one state to another,” she began, adding:

We’ve seen the women who’ve had to carry children to term even though they had no skulls, and we’re going to die the minute they were born. We’ve seen the women who’ve had miscarriages. They haven’t been able to get the procedure because doctors are afraid of treating women. We’ve seen the lack of health care because doctors are afraid of being prosecuted and criminalized. And instead of addressing those horrible consequences of Dobbs, Republicans like Ron DeSantis keep dialing it back and competing as to how low can you go in terms of, you know, how much more can you restrict it. Mind you, he passed. And I you know, I talk about Ron DeSantis a lot, one, because I’m from Florida, but two is because I feel that he may be the nominee. And if he is, people need to know the things he’s done in Florida because he’s going to want to do them federally. He just passed a six week ban in Florida. Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant by six weeks. And yes, he signed the bill at 11:00 at night and without much fanfare, which is why I want to tell everybody what he’s doing, because it’s not going to go in the middle of the night.

Sunny Hostin then offered a legal analysis on what might happen next regarding the case. “The Supreme Court punted it back to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is one of the most conservative, if not the most conservative court of appeals in the country. And so my guess is that they will do what they often do in that circuit, and they are going to try to restrict the access again, based on this FDA ruling, which is which is odd to me,” she argued, adding:

And then it will end up in front of the Supreme Court. So a lot of people over the weekend were sort of lauding this. They were like, this is a great decision because women will still have access. And I didn’t think it was a great decision because of the Fifth Circuit. But more importantly, Alito in his dissent, ranted about how even if they did anything, that the government may not follow the law. And so I thought to myself, how dare he claim that the government itself, under the Biden administration, I think he’s trying to say, won’t even follow Supreme Court law, even though there’s a lot of judicial activism going on on the Supreme Court. So this is something that people should be very concerned.

Goldberg then concluded the conversation, saying, “Yeah, I got to say, you know, where I am, I’m not willing to give you access to my body. I’m just not willing to do that. That is none of your business. What goes on in my family is none of your business.”

“Like, I feel like if you don’t want to see drag shows, then don’t take your child to a drag show. If you don’t want your child reading certain books, give the library a list of the books you don’t want your kid to read. Stay off my back!” she continued, adding:

Because my rights are just as important as yours. And when it comes to what I do with my family and my body, it’s none of your business. It isn’t. I just want to be clear. I respect the idea that in America we can have dissenting opinions. Sunny is a believer that abortion is wrong. I believe people who need them should have access to them. We all. That’s America. We all have these opinions. And the reason why it worked so well for so long is that everybody understood that people didn’t have to agree with you. They were entitled to their opinion. Please don’t change that about this country. Please don’t change the idea that we are all entitled to our opinions and you people with your kids. It is up to you to know what your kids are reading. If you want to know, go to the school. If it’s not a book you’re interested in. Tell the teacher you don’t want your kid reading it. But don’t get in the way of my kid being able to read that book. That is not American. Get off my back. That’s all I can say. Get off my back.

Watch the full clip from ABC.

