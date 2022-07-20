Steny Hoyer Throws Down with Cavuto Over Economy on Fox News: ‘That’s Baloney’

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) appeared on Your World with Neil Cavuto on Wednesday and didn’t exactly see eye to eye on the state of the economy.

Hoyer’s appearance came soon after President Joe Biden delivered remarks in Massachusetts about new climate initiatives his administration is undertaking.

“We’re having some serious problems,” said the Fox News host. “I’m hearing doubts from a lot of folks that fear the president is overwhelmed, that Democrats have no answer. What do you say?”

Hoyer scoffed at the idea.

“I think that’s baloney,” he shot back. “We have responsible answers. There’s the responsible use of existing fuels to power our economy. And you say the economy is not doing too well – 8.9 million jobs in 15 or 16 months. That’s more jobs than at any time in history.”

“No doubt,” Cavuto responded. “But we’re looking at two back-to-back quarters that will be contracting and will be the definition of a recession. You’re quite right. We’re in a lot stronger possession than we were during the last one. But is there a real concern here that it’s slipping away? The president’s approval rating is at an all-time low. Democrats are at an all-time low. Are you worried about that backdrop for Democrats this year?”

Hoyer replied that “inflation is a huge problem” and acknowledge shortages at grocery stores.

“We need to deal with that,” Hoyer said, before rattling a number of bills the Democratic House has passed. “All of that deals with inflation, it deals with trying to get this economy to a place where we’re not having withdrawal. But again, we’re at 3.6 [percent] unemployment. Very frankly, Neil, if this were a Republican president, I think people would be saying, ‘Boy, 3.6 [percent] unemployment, that is just about non-employment.'”

“Until you go the grocery store,” Cavuto interrupted. “I get what you’re saying.”

“Neil,” Hoyer protested, to no avail.

“Could I ask you this?” Cavuto pressed on. “Do you think as some in your party are saying, he should run again, he’s open to run again, he’s not too old to run again?”

“Neil, I’m not going to go there,” said the 83-year-old Hoyer and who is older than Biden. “This is about today. You’re asking about problems today. There’s an inflation problem. But what you haven’t said is–”

“Well, six out of ten Democrats don’t think the president is up to dealing with this today, right?” Cavuto interrupted again.

“Neil, are you going to let me speak?”said Hoyer.

“Please, go ahead,” Cavuto replied.

“Thank you!” said a seemingly exasperated Hoyer. “Neil, what you haven’t said is, in terms of inflation, this is a worldwide problem. We’re in the middle of the OECD nations in terms of inflation – about 50% higher than ours, 50% lower. We’re in the middle. It’s worldwide. What caused it? The pandemic caused it. The supply shortages and the spike in demand as you point out–”

“Did spending cause any of it?” asked Cavuto.

Hoyer doubled down his point about the OECD figures.

Cavuto asked about doubts Democrats have about Biden and his ability to lead at his age.

“That’s not what I’m here to talk about,” the congressman replied. “In my view, the president is acting, responsibly, effectively on behalf of the American people.”

Watch above via Fox News.

