Stephanie Grisham Says She Would Cooperate With January 6 Committee

Former Trump Administration Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that if asked, she would cooperate the January 6th congressional select committee.

Tapper brought Grisham onto his show to discuss her “chilling warning” of a 2024 Trump presidency, directly from a source who was in close contact with Trump on a daily basis. The former press secretary recently published her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, in which she claims that another Trump presidency will be dangerous.

Grisham was also interviewed in depth on her new book release by CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar, in which she expressed her regret about appearing on Fox News in order to amplify Trump talking points. Following the events of January 6th, Grisham has made it clear that she wants to separate herself from the Trump administration.

Earlier in the interview with Tapper, Grisham claimed that she did not vote for Trump in 2020, while working in the White House. She added that it was a ‘gut punch’ when Trump endorsed Grisham’s former boyfriend, Max Miller, who she alleges was “physically abusive.”

When asked to speak on the events of January 6th, Grisham said that it was unclear whether Donald Trump set out with a predetermined aim of staging a violent protest at the Capitol. Although she did acknowledge that, “But I think that I know his playbook pretty well, and I know he was well aware that there was going to be a very large gathering.”

“I believe he knew what he was saying,” continued Grisham. “I believe he…knows what people are willing to do for him.”

“But he also has plausible deniability,” she assessed, highlighting that Trump can claim “that is not what I meant.”

Tapper continued to question Grisham, pressing her about the January 6th select committee, and whether she would cooperate with questioning.

Grisham replied that she would cooperate, if reached out to. She said she’s “had a couple of very casual conversations about it,” but affirmed that she “would cooperate if needed, absolutely.”

Finally, when asked if she believes that Trump was intentionally attempting to stage a coup, Grisham solemnly responded, “I do.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com