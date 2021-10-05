Stephanie Grisham Claims She Didn’t Vote for Trump While She Worked in the White House

Stephanie Grisham claimed Tuesday she did not vote for Donald Trump while she served in the Trump White House.

Grisham, who aggressively defended the president in her role as communications director, has a new tell-all lambasting Trump and warning about what could happen if he wins again in 2024.

Jake Tapper asked Grisham why people should believe what she’s saying now when she admitted to lying in her past job.

“I’m really trying to be as open and honest as possible,” she responded. “I don’t spare many people but I also am very, very hard on myself. I am not out for any kind of redemption. I just wanted to lay out a book.”

Grisham argued her purpose is to show how “disillusioned” such a “true believer” became in the end.

Tapper noted how she writes in the book there should’ve been a good third option to vote for in 2020. He asked her directly if she voted for Trump over Joe Biden.

She said, “I did not.”

Grisham claimed she wrote in someone else’s name.

Asked by Tapper who it was, she declined to say.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com