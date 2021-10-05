Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary in President Donald Trump’s White House, lamented on Tuesday that it was a “gut punch” when her former boss endorsed one of her former romantic interests.

“Look, if there’s anything I can take away from this experience, it’s that I’m almost stronger than ever now, and nobody is going to abuse me again, ever, in any way, shape, or form,” Grisham said in an evening interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “For me, this is about behavior. And I am not going to lie. It was like a gut punch when I saw that he endorsed him knowing what happened. Knowing, you know, I wasn’t just some person that the president or the first lady didn’t know.”

Grisham’s former boyfriend, Max Miller, receiving Trump’s endorsement this year in his campaign to win a House seat in Ohio. He served as a special assistant to the president during Trump’s term in office. Grisham alleged earlier this year that Miller had been “physically abusive” during the couple’s relationship and that he had “cheated” on her.

Grisham has been widely denouncing Trump as part of a tour promoting a new book about her time in the Trump White House, I’ll Take Your Questions Now. She claimed in the same interview with Tapper that she did not vote for Trump in 2020, despite working to promote him from the White House press podium.

Watch above via CNN.

