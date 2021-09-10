Stephen Breyer Hits at Progressive Push to Pack the Court: ‘People Will Lose Trust’

Justice Stephen Breyer hit at the progressive push to pack the Supreme Court while sitting down for an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Wallace appeared on Friday’s America Reports to preview a clip of his sit down with Breyer, during which he asked the justice about the idea of adding liberal justices to the Supreme Court.

The Fox News anchor noted that President Joe Biden has appointed a commission to weigh in on possible reforms to the Supreme Court, asking Breyer, “What do you think of the idea of increasing the number of justices on the Court?”

“If one party can do it, then I guess another party could do it,” Breyer said, adding, “On the surface it seems to me, you start changing all these things around, and people will lose trust in the court.”

After airing the clip, John Roberts reasoned that Breyer is skeptical of adding liberal justices in order to maintain the Supreme Court’s credibility.

“He’s written a new book called it the The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics,” Wallace shared. “And John, what he basically says is, the Congress has the power of the purse, the executive has the power of everything — the only thing that the Court has is public acceptance. That’s it’s authority, that people will trust it and to the degree that it is seen as a political operation, then it loses its authority and its acceptance.”

