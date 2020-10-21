Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Wonder if it’s Even Possible to Mute ‘POTUS Interruptus’: Trump Will Pull Another Mic ‘Out of His Hair’

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel questioned if it is even possible to silence President Donald Trump after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that they will be taking measures to ensure there are fewer interruptions during the second debate.

Following the first debate, during which Trump interrupted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden more than 100 times, the Commission decided that there needed to be some changes.

“Both campaigns this week again reaffirmed their agreement to the two minute, uninterrupted rule,” read the statement. “The Commission is announcing today that in order to enforce this agreed upon rule, the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules.”

“Of course, Trump could just interrupt Biden by walking over to his podium,” Colbert pointed out. “Which is why the debate commission is also putting him on a child leash.”

The host also wondered if there would be any surprise winged guests during this debate, referencing the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“My money is on a fruit bat landing on Kristen Welker,” the host joked about the next debate moderator.

Discussing the mute button, Colbert pleaded for a fast forward button, so the nation can just skip right to election night on November 3.

“Ultimately the mute button may play into Trump’s new strategy because reportedly his debate coaches now want him to stop interrupting Biden and to try to be more likable,” Colbert added, citing an Axios report.

The president will also reportedly continue to go after Biden’s son Hunter while simultaneously trying to make more jokes and use a softer tone.

“So, softer, funny, but still attack?” Colbert questioned before mimicking the president. “Why did the chicken cross the road? To buy crack for Hunter Biden. Too hip for the room?”

Kimmel also questioned if cutting Trump’s mic will even work to tame “POTUS interruptus,’ joking that he’ll just “pull another one out of his hair or something.”

“Muting the mics — it’s the same strategy my daughter’s teacher uses for Zoom kindergarten,” he added. “Biden and Trump will be muted during the two-minute answer period so this one doesn’t turn into another ‘Senior Citizen Bum Fights’ video.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

