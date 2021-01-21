Stephen Colbert Gets Emotional Over ‘Shiny New Old President’ Biden: ‘I Have Zero Gloat in Me’

An extremely giddy Stephen Colbert opened a live episode of The Late Show on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, only to quickly reveal how truly emotional he’s been.

“Well, you did it,” he said on Wednesday night. “You survived the last four years and your reward? A shiny, new, old president.”

The host then went on to admit that he was so happy on Wednesday, he had been crying all day.

“It was extremely emotional and not entirely in the way that I expected,” he added. “Because I have to tell you, I have zero gloat in me. There is no end zone dance in me. What I feel is enormous relief.”

The host reveled in the very missed feeling of normalcy, despite the fact that Inauguration Day itself was abnormal, commemorating that the new administration recognizes the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

“And the weirdest feeling is when something is clearly abnormal and someone tries to tell you it’s not,” Colbert added. “What we saw today was the opposite of gaslighting. Today, we were reality-boarded, and I am here for it.”

“It’s like we’ve been on a ship that’s been in a storm for four years, and we just stepped onto dry land. I want to kiss the ground, but, you know, Covid, so I’m just going to — I’m just going to fist-bump it,” he said, joking later that, “It’s so nice to have a president with a soul again. The previous one sold his to the devil and didn’t even get Georgia out of the deal.”

Colbert then predicted that the United States will actually be unified again under the Biden administration, quipping about how strange it was to hear Donald Trump tout “a great nation” while also slamming half of the citizens for being “radical socialist Antifas intent on destroying our heritage with low-flow toilet flushes.”

“Yes, how do you repair the past?” Colbert asked later. “Have we tried unplugging the past and plugging it back in again? Because that works on everything else.”

“But however we fix this country, it’s not the new administration’s work alone,” he continued. “It’s up to all of us, as it always is, in whatever way we can. And President Biden, Vice President Harris, you have our prayers, our best wishes, and our every confidence.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

