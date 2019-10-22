Late Show host Stephen Colbert mercilessly mocked President Donald Trump for his aborted — yet clearly still preferred— attempt to host the 2020 G7 summit at the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, despite widespread bipartisan condemnation.

“The first thing Trump was just fine with was the firestorm he ignited on Thursday after he announced that the next G7 summit would be held at the Trump National Doral golf resort. Wow,” Colbert said, before lapsing into a Trump impression. “Hey, if I’m going to get impeached anyway, it’s bucket-list time. The G7 is at Doral, we’re serving nothing but Trump steaks, it’s B.Y.O. porn star, and don’t forget your pistols, ‘cause we’re headed to 5th avenue.”

After Republicans joined with Democrats expressing outrage about the decision, Trump reversed course on Saturday, in a move that Colbert pointed out still doesn’t sit well with the president, per Trump’s angry Tweets.

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to Miami International Airport, has tremendous ballrooms and meeting rooms, and each delegation would have dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, dot, its own 50-70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives,” Colbert read as Trump.

“Wow, even Trump’s announcement about not using his resort…is a commercial for his resort,” the Late Show host added in reaction.

“Look, clearly, clearly, I would never use the office of the presidency to promote one of my own properties, even the one-of-a-kind, world-famous Trump Doral,” Colbert went on, as Trump. “You know our motto: It’s not just unbelievable, it’s unconstitutional.”

When Trump again defended his initial decision on Monday, by saying his resort would’ve hosted the intentional summit for free, Colbert wasn’t having it.

Playing a clip from Trump’s 71-minute press availability at the White House, the president was seen saying: “Doral was a very simple situation. I own a property in Florida. I was going to do it at no cost or give it away for free…”

“No you weren’t!” Colbert shot back. “Bull dookie! You’ve never given anything away for free. For Pete’s sake, the Trump charitable foundation was shut down by New York state because it was a checkbook to serve your business and political interests.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

