Stephen Colbert Torches QAnon Supporting GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a ‘Child Harassing Psychopath’

Stephen Colbert railed against QAnon supporting and “child harassing psychopath” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday’s The Late Show, lamenting her new position on the Education and Labor House Committee.

Greene made headlines this week after several of her past social media posts were unearthed, including a video of her accosting David Hogg just weeks after he survived the Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead.

“Oh, come on! The lady who denies school shootings is in charge of the schools?” Colbert exclaimed. “Why not just appoint Surgeon General Joe Camel? ‘Warning: Smoking can make you dangerously cool.’”

Exposing some of her other bonkers conspiracy theories, Colbert told his viewers that Greene has a past Facebook post claiming the California wildfires of 2018 were started by a laser from space “trigger by some nefarious group of people.”

“Who started the fire? So far, the only person we can rule out is Billy Joel — he’s got an airtight alibi,” Colbert quipped, later joking that Greene’s theory is “an embarrassing way to admit you’ve never heard of lightning.”

“And then the socialist lizard men shot jagged laser things out of the cloud,” he continued, mimicking the QAnon advocate. “And that angered the sky so much it went ‘Roar!’ and the sky wept, and then, thanks to QAnon, the sky stopped crying and a rainbow appeared. And we shot it with our guns because rainbows are gay. The defense rests.’”

