Stephen Miller Slams ‘Helpless, Clueless’ Kamala Harris: ‘It’s All Downhill From Here’

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller appeared on Monday’s The Ingraham Angle and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as a “helpless” and “clueless” person whose political career has gone as far as it can go.

Miller spoke with guest host Jason Chaffetz, who played a clip from Margaret Brennan’s recent interview with Harris on CBS.

“She gets these really hardball questions,” said Chaffetz, sarcastically, setting it up.

“Do you think any of this is fair?” asked Brennan. “Do you think you’re being set up to fail?”

The vice president replied, “No, I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail, but more important, I’m vice president of the United States. Anything that I handle is because it’s a tough issue. And it couldn’t be handled at some other level.”

Chaffetz asked Miller for his reaction.

“It’s amazing how she continues to fumble the easiest softball questions you could possibly imagine,” Miller said. “As you remember, her staff has so little confidence in her, they hired professional child actors to have a conversation with her about stargazing. You have to truly be the most helpless, clueless politician in the world if you cannot talk to a six-year-old kid about looking up at the night sky unless that kid has gone through professional acting training classes.”

Miller stated he doesn’t believe the White House will ask Harris to spearhead any tough projects going forward after how she handled the border crisis after being tapped to do so.

Chaffetz replied by saying that Harris “can’t seem to manage a small office,” alluding to multiple reports of turmoil among the vice president’s staff in recent months.

“The reality is that she’s in a situation where she could never, ever, ever be elected president,” said Miller. “She knows it, everyone around her knows it, everyone in the White House knows it. And that’s the fundamental crisis for the whole Democratic Party.”

Miller listed a series of shortcomings of the Biden administration – including the Afghanistan withdrawal, the border crisis, and inflation – and said Harris is “linked at the hip” to the administration.

“So her political career has reached its zenith,” he said. “And it’s all downhill from here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

