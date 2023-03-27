Steve Cohen Claims to MSNBC It’s ‘Hard’ to Serve in Congress Today with Gun-Loving Republicans: ‘They’re Part of the Danger’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) claimed it’s become “hard” for him to serve in Congress with some members of the Republican Party in the wake of recent shootings, including one on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, which claimed the lives of seven people, including three children.

Police shot and killed a shooter at a Nashville elementary school on Monday. Police announced that three children and three adults were killed by the shooter, reported to be a 28-year-old Nashville female.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Monday, Cohen reacted to the shooting in his state by echoing past calls for more restrictive gun laws, but expressing no hope that such legislation could pass in this Congress.

After Cohen recommended a bipartisan committee to look for solutions, the Tennessee congressman said there’s zero hope of lawmakers like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and others offering support when they are “carrying guns onto the House floor.” Tur also name-checked Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) for recently handing out AR-15 pins to colleagues.

Cohen blasted Republicans for offering “prayers” in the wake of shootings.

“You got to do more than prayer. You got to get guns out of these people’s hands and out of their access. You’re not going to stop all the killings, but you’ll stop some of them,” he said.

Cohen said serving in Congress has become difficult because of lawmakers more staunchly against gun restrictions. Though he did specify these members, Cohen said they’re “part of the danger,” but he appeared to stop himself short of taking that line a step further.

“Right now in Congress it’s pathetic,” he said. “It’s hard for me to serve up there now with some of the people I have to serve with. They’re part of the danger. They could go — I’m not going to get into that — it’s just that they are so attached to guns and there’s no hope on them.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com