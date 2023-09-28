Steve Doocy Brutally Summarizes Second Trumpless GOP Debate: ‘A Fight for Second Place’

Fox & Friends agreed that last night’s Republican 2024 primary debate boiled down to a “fight for second place” behind Donald Trump, whose dominance over the party appears unshaken.

Once again, the former president skipped the primary debate to give a speech in Michigan, where he made fun of his competitors who were participating in California. The debate had plenty of fireworks as the rival candidates went after each other, though Fox & Friends noted how Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis were the most brazen in knocking Trump’s refusal to show up.

As Fox & Friends broke this down, Lawrence Jones looked at the Florida governor’s Trump jabs and wondered: “Is it too late?”

“I would have expected him to do this months ago,” he continued. “If he is the big elephant in the room, you should be going after him. If the other candidates aren’t really relevant, that’s what he should have done earlier. I just wonder if it’s too late for that strategy. It was nice to see, but is it too late?”

Brian Kilmeade got up next with his opinion on how Trump’s rivals ought to do better:

You’ve got to have a balance. You know, Chris Christie is nonstop going after Trump, but, you have to know that seven out of every 10 people that you are talking to like Trump. They just have to like you better. So you don’t have to leave trump. You have to convince them that you are better than him. Because you agree with probably 75 percent of what he did. I think it’s a real tough subtly. If you go out too hard. People go ‘Okay, you are just one of the masses who is critical of Donald Trump.’ But if you say I like what he did and here’s what I would do better, that might be the strategy.

Next up was Ainsley Earhardt, who determined that Trump’s rivals are all running to either be his running mate or his backup if the former president’s legal battles put him out of commission.

I wish Donald Trump had participated. But I feel like I’m watching the vice president debate. I know they don’t want to hear that. They all say ‘No, we are running for president.’ But I feel like we are just trying to choose who Donald Trump is going to pick and who’s gonna be best for our country, and they are waiting in the wings hoping that all these court cases, something happens and he’s not able to run and one of them will jump up and be able to do it.

Finally, there was Steve Doocy, who has been receiving Trump’s hatred lately because of his criticisms of the former president. However, Trump might like how Doocy summarized the conversation since he pointed out the reality that Trump’s rivals can only hope for second place unless they have a breakthrough.

“Given the fact that Donald Trump is so far ahead in the polls right now, — you got Nikki [Haley], and you have got Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott and everybody else kind of clumped up in the mid-double digits,” Doocy said. “Last night was a fight for second place.

Watch above via Fox News.

