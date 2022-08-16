Steve Doocy Calls Out Republican Tim Scott: ‘The Senator Knows’ His Defense of Trump is Untrue

Fox News’ Steve Doocy called out Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) for making a disingenuous attack on Attorney General Merrick Garland over the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The accusation of lying came Tuesday on Fox & Friends after Ainsley Earhardt defended Donald Trump for taking classified materials to his Florida estate after leaving the White House. Earhardt defended the former president by suggesting his predecessors may have also taken sensitive materials out of the White House, even though the National Archives already shot down Trump’s attempt to compare his situation to that of Barack Obama.

Earhart’s comments referred to the interview Scott gave to Bret Baier on Monday night, where he groaned about “the infrequent, inconsistent application of the rule of law as it relates to President Trump.”

“To me, until we see specificity within the affidavit, we will not have the kind of clarity that the American people need to come to their own conclusion,” Scott said. “This unprecedented, alarming raid remains at a high level of urgency to bring about real solutions that today are illusive because Merrick Garland refuses to cooperate in releasing all the information necessary to understand what happened.”

Garland has said that the Justice Department will take steps to unseal the search warrant and property receipt for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Meanwhile, Doocy pointed out the fallacy of Scott’s remarks by saying, “the senator knows that in a criminal investigation like this, they don’t release it until they’ve figured out whether or not somebody’s going to be charged or not.”

“And if they’re not charged,” Doocy explained, “they don’t release it so that they do not unfairly tarnish the reputation of an innocent person.”

In the week following the FBI’s search, Doocy has taken a noticeably-measured stance with his commentary and analysis on the fallout. Media observers have noticed that Doocy has objected to the most incendiary remarks Trump’s allies have used against the FBI. He has also implored the former president to demand an “end to the violent rhetoric” among his supporters.

