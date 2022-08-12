Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) joined Fox & Friends on Friday, where she claimed once again that the FBI and Department of Justice have become politicized agencies, and anchor Steve Doocy simply reminded her who appointed the FBI Director Christopher Wray in the first place.

Former President Donald Trump has demanded the release of all documents related to the raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate after Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference announcing his intentions to unseal part of the search warrant.

According to reporting, the FBI was searching Trump’s home in order to find highly classified documents related to nuclear weapons. It is still unclear whether those documents included information about American national security or if they were even found on the Mar-a-Lago premises.

Stefanik has been vocal in her speculation about the FBI and the Department of Justice, claiming that President Joe Biden has “weaponized,” the agencies and made them increasingly political.

When the congresswoman joined Fox News, she echoed that sentiment saying “This is Joe Biden’s Department of Justice and FBI targeting his most likely presidential opponent in 2024,” continuing “It is not news to the American people that President Trump is very likely to run for president.”

“This was incredibly an overreach. It’s un-American,” argued Stefanik.

The congresswoman claimed that the political targeting by the FBI and DOJ is “systemic,” saying that the raid was “just blatant politicization and it should concern every American.”

Doocy immediately noted that “the FBI Director was appointed by Donald Trump,” himself.

The anchor acknowledged reporting that the documents searched for during the raid were “higher than top secret,” arguing that if that is accurate “And they were just in the basement at Mar-a-Lago, that’s kind of a big deal.”

Stefanik responded in agreement, however, she highlighted that “it is important to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The congresswoman concluded by saying if this can happen to the former President, then “every American is fearful.”

Earlier this week, Doocy reminded a different guest, Joe Concha, that Trump appointed Wray to the head FBI position in 2017. Doocy has been vocal in his questioning of Republicans who seek retribution against federal law enforcement. On Thursday, he confronted Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) asking what happened to the Republican Party to get to a point where it is no longer supportive of law enforcement.

Watch above via Fox News

