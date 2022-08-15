Fox’s Steve Doocy Calls on Trump to Demand an ‘End to the Violent Rhetoric’ Against the FBI: ‘Just Doing Their Job’

On Monday’s Fox & Friends, co-host Steve Doocy took a moment to call on former President Donald Trump to speak out against “violent rhetoric” against FBI agents following the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump’s property was searched by agents looking for allegedly classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search warrant. Trump called the raid “prosecutorial misconduct.”

The FBI, Doocy said when addressing the fallout from the raid, was simply doing their job.

“It would be great for everybody to tamp down the rhetoric against the FBI because the FBI was simply doing what the DOJ asked them to do,” he said.

Doocy has pushed back against attacks against the FBI after the raid multiple times, and on Monday he called for Trump to get involved, proclaiming him as someone who has “always been a great supporter of law enforcement.”

“With all of these threats going around, it would ultimately be great if the former president, who has always been a great supporter of law enforcement and who has posed with 1000 police departments coast to coast — it would be great if he called for an end to the violent rhetoric against federal law enforcement and, in particular, the FBI that was just doing their job,” Doocy said.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade jumped in to imply political bias, saying Democrats have been treated differently over the last few years by federal authorities.

Ainsley Earhardt echoed the point, but also condemned threats, saying, “no one is for the violence of FBI agents.”

Doocy recommended that people begin recognizing Garland as the man responsible for the search warrant, not the FBI.

“If you want to personify that search, look to the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland is the one who has staked his entire reputation on it,” Doocy said. “If there’s not something really big there, he’s done.”

