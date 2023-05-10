Steve Doocy Confronts Rep. James Comer Over Biden Investigation: ‘Did They Break Any Laws?’

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy confronted Rep. James Comer over his investigation into alleged Biden corruption, simply asking his guest if any laws were broken.

Comer chairs the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, which is holding a press conference Wednesday at 9 AM to detail findings of alleged misconduct by President Joe Biden. A press release touting the event reveals its intended narrative: “Comer, Oversight Committee Republicans to Hold Press Conference on Investigation into the Biden Family’s Business Schemes.”

Further, the press release explicitly calls out “the Biden family’s influence peddling enterprise” and the investigation’s determination “if foreign actors have targeted the Biden family if President Biden is compromised, and if there is a national security threat.”

Doocy was not quite skeptical, but he did reveal his journalistic DNA by asking a straightforward question, “Did they break any laws?”

Doocy: Okay. So you’re going to hear we’re going to see a bunch of bank records. Ultimately, you’re going to have a narrative, I would imagine, about what happened. But do you know for a fact what happened? Did you talk to anybody in the Biden family and say, okay, why did you get this money? Or is it you know, it is supposition what happened? And have you found out, Congressman, that any of the Bidens broke any rules? Did they break any laws? Because ultimately, that’s what the American people want to know. If they broke laws, they should be held accountable. But you’ve got to be able to prove they broke laws. Can you do that? Comer: Well, as you know, my job is to investigate and present the facts. We’re presenting facts that’s never been presented before. No one has ever seen wire transfers to the Biden family. Now, you asked if I’ve spoken to the Bidens. I have not. They have lawyered up what they thought I would do. And I got subpoena power at the 1st of February is they thought I would subpoena the Bidens. They were going to block that. And we had been tied up in court for two years. But what what I did what our committee has done is we went in the back door. We knew who some of these shady characters were that were accepting the first wire transfers from places like China and then laundering it down to the to the Biden family. We subpoenaed their bank accounts and therefore we got the transactions to the Bidens through the back door. So they never thought we would have their bank records. They’ve done everything in their ability to block and obstruct. So, no, I haven’t talked to the Bidens yet, but we’re building the case leading to the Bidens. We’re following the money and all roads lead to Joe. Did they pay.

Watch above via Fox News

