Fox & Friends opened Wednesday’s show discussing what else? The recent developments in the very fluid impeachment inquiry currently threatening President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

Co-host Steve Doocy, who has long been considered Trump’s favorite Fox News personality, offered that the White House “finally” have a unified strategy in fighting Congressional impeachment efforts: “it is minimum cooperation, maximum confrontation.”

At issue are two news items revealed over the past 24 hours. First is a White House letter sent to Congress refusing to participate in what they feel is illegal and an unfair investigation due to a lack of a congressional vote on the actual inquiry (which is not specified in the Constitution. The other is the hiring of former Republican Representative (and current Fox News Contributor) Trey Gowdy to help the White House fight impeachment efforts.

Brian Kilmeade reported how a team of GOP congressional members, including Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows, visited the White House. “Mr. President, you have to tell us what you are doing,” they ostensibly asked Trump, and also according to Kilmeade “they pledged to have better communication.”

After Kilmeade noted how “right now obviously they are a little unnerved about what’s happened over the last 10 days” Doocy turned the page.

“The White House finally had a unified strategy,” he noted, adding “I don’t think they had it until yesterday. It is minimum cooperation, maximum confrontation.”

Gowdy is a South Carolina firebrand known for his confrontational behavior towards former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during Benghazi hearings that critics saw as an enormous and politically-fueled waste of legislative time.

