Steve Doocy Pushes Back on Brian Kilmeade’s Attack on Mark Zuckerberg: Actually, Elon Musk is a Socialist!

Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade didn’t quite spar over the ongoing battle between tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, and their respective social media platforms Twitter and Threads, but they did disagree in a manner one typically sees on Fox & Friends’ curvy couch.

Threads is the new app released Wednesday evening by Zuckerberg’s parent company Meta and has been breathlessly called by some tech outlets the “Twitter Killer.” In less than 24 hours, Threads enjoyed over 30 million subscribers, owing in part to seamless integration with Instagram users but also because there is a large market that seems super eager to get off of Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The Fox News morning show picked up where they left off during the previous show in which Kilmeades expressed grave concern over Mark Zuckerberg’s social media app, less than 12 hours it had existed. This time he effectively warned that the future of democracy was at stake.

“Threads is there to neutralize Twitter,” Kilmeade said after relitigating much of the Big Tech concerns from the past few years. “And I don’t care who you like. If you like the opportunity to have a free and fair election, you should be pulling for Twitter because Threads is going to go ahead and throttle you again.” Clearly, Kilmeade is in the Musk camp, evidenced by his lack of any criticism of the tech billionaire.

But leave it to good ol’ Steve Doocy to come correct and at least offer another angle to the debate, noting that Elon Musk is not, in fact, conservative but a self-proclaimed socialist! (RECORD SCRATCH)

“And Brian, to your point, Elon Musk is not a conservative,” Doocy offered agreeably. “You’re absolutely right because yesterday, his Tesla pledged to honor China’s core socialist values. He’s not a conservative.” (Yes, that really happened.)

“He has said on Twitter that he’s a socialist,” Doocy added. “Back in 2018, he said, by the way, I’m actually a socialist, not just the kind that shifts resources from the most productive to the least productive, pretending to do good, well, actually causing harm. True, socialism seeks greatest good for all.”

“But he’s not demanding his users be socialists,” Kilmeade said, getting the last word.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com