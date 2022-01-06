A notably hoarser-throated Steve Doocy returned to Fox News Thursday morning after what many viewers probably noticed was a longer than usual vacation, and revealed that his holiday break was pretty much spoiled by the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ainsely Earhardt welcomed her co-host back and asked if he had a fun vacation, to which he replied “we gathered together as a family and then we — a lot of people trade gifts. We traded omicron. It pretty much went through our whole family.”

He explained how he and his wife Kathy each got Omicron, as did his son Peter Doocy (who is of course White House Correspondent for Fox News), while his daughters Sally and Mary had the delta variant. “The tell is, what omicron does, remember delta hits you in the chest,” he explained. “Omicron hits you right in the throat,” he added before explaining the diagnosis he received from his ENT doctor.

Doocy has been one of the most vocal proponents of getting the Covid vaccination and following mitigation guidelines, having told Fox & Friends viewers to “get the shot.” He explained why this was so important to him during an interview with me last year. His wife Kathy is a cancer survivor and is therefore immunocompromised, which he explained in greater detail:

Fast forward to the pandemic, Kathy’s doctor said that given her situation, if she got Covid, she would die. It just was like, if you get it, you’re going to die. And so we did everything we could to isolate her before the vaccine came out, and as soon as she could get the vaccine and she got it. I’m of the opinion that if the scientific data supports it, people should get it — with the exception of people who cannot tolerate vaccines and stuff like that — get it because it can save your life. It can save the life of somebody in your family. Ultimately, there are a lot of people who, for a variety of reasons, are not getting the vaccine. But unfortunately, right now, there are a lot of unvaccinated people who are infecting other unvaccinated people and ultimately people are going to get sick and in the worst-case scenario, they will die. I base it on just the practical application of, we all got vaccines to go to school. That was the price of admission to go to school. You had to get chickenpox, MMR, all that stuff, tetanus. If that’s what you need these days to get through life, get the shot. And so I said that. And I know people said, “Hey Steve Doocy said he’d get the shot.” Sean Hannity said he was the pro-vaccine as well. It goes back to my core, and that is, trying to be an explainer. Let me explain what’s going on. Let me tell you the story, and so that’s where that comes from, Colby.

Earhardt followed up by asking how Kathy was doing acknowledging her health issues in the past. Doocy noted that “as a cancer survivor we were worried about her under doctor’s care she is doing better,” and added that Peter would be returning to the White House on Monday.

The good news is that Mr. Doocy is on the mend and has returned to hosting Fox & Friends, where he has been a fixture for over 25 years. He makes the state of Kansas very proud each and every day.

