Steven Mnuchin Calls Record Unemployment Claims ‘Not Relevant’ on CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said that record unemployment claims were “not relevant” during an interview with Jim Cramer and David Faber on CNBC Thursday.

“We knew the jobless claims was not going to be a good one. I am curious what your thoughts were when you saw that 3.283 million number this morning?” asked Faber.

“To be honest with you, I just think these numbers right now are not relevant whether they’re bigger or smaller in the short term,” Mnuchin responded.

“Obviously, there people who have jobless claims, and, again, the good thing about the bill is the president is protecting those people,” Mnuchin added, referring to the coronavirus stimulus aid package, which was passed on Wednesday night.

“They had no choice, now with this bill passed by Congress, there are protections, and as I said, hopefully, those workers will be rehired, but between these three programs, it protects all of American workers.”

“And, by the way, you know, lots of big companies do continue to hire, for obviously grocery stores, pharmacies, you know, delivery services. These companies are on overtime, so I know they’re hiring people as fast as they can,” Mnuchin added.

Watch above, via CNBC.

