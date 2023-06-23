‘Stop It!’ Jessica Tarlov Gets Interrupted Seven Times By Jeanine Pirro in Less Than Two Minutes

Jessica Tarlov implored co-host Jeanine Pirro to let her finish her point on Friday’s installment of The Five after the latter interrupted her several times.

On Thursday, congressional Republicans released transcripts of interviews they say they conducted with two IRS whistleblowers who claim the Department of Justice gave Hunter Biden “preferential treatment” when investigating his tax violations. This week, Biden pleaded guilty to two charges of not paying his taxes. He will serve probation.

The two allege that senior DOJ officials hampered U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ probe into Biden’s finances. Weiss, who was appointed by Donald Trump, said that he had ultimate authority over decisions in the case. Republicans have repeatedly used unconfirmed accounts of whistleblowers and informants to make explosive claims about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, as well as the alleged “weaponization” of the FBI.

Tarlov noted she has yet to any proof. In response, Pirro repeatedly interrupted her co-host over and over:

TARLOV: Big, if true. The same thing that you have to say about all of this. I mean, James Comer and Chuck Grassley, Jim Jordan, Nancy Mace have all gone on TV and talked about things like–and it’s a very intricate story. I can’t follow all of it. I don’t know all the names as well as you do. But I know that they haven’t been able to produce the goods yet. We were promised tapes a week and a half ago by Chuck Grassley–

PIRRO: They’ve got the whistleblowers.

TARLOV: No, well–

PIRRO: I’m not asking about the tapes.

TARLOV: Ok–

PIRRO: I’m asking you about the whistleblowers.

TARLOV: But I’m giving you a complete answer that will involve the whistleblowers. I want to say for the record that the informant that Rudy Giuliani talked about [is] missing. Giuliani had to recant on that. Chuck Grassley – more highly respected than the rest of them – talked about–

PIRRO: Oh, so we’re gonna go through the history of whistleblowers.

TARLOV: Ok, so let’s get to Gary Shapley, one of your whistleblowers – the career guy. There are three core claims that he had made about what went on that have already been refuted. First and foremost, he said that Garland lied to Congress, saying that Weiss had total authority. Weiss–

PIRRO: He did, I just told you he did!

TARLOV: You don’t know–

PIRRO: The United States Attorney–

TARLOV: Stop it! That’s a separate point of this.

[CROSSTALK]

TARLOV: Weiss himself told Jim Jordan on June 7th that that was not true, and that he did have complete authority. Second–

PIRRO: Of course he’s gonna say that. He wants to keep his job at this point. He delivered the goods!

[CROSSTALK]

TARLOV: Could you just let me get through it and then you can keep going? The second point about this. He alleged – Shapley – that Weiss asked to be a special counsel, which you already talked about and Garland has refuted that. If you wanna just say that everybody in Christendom is a liar, that’s one thing. But I’m gonna trust the attorney general, especially one who testified under oath.

Third point, Shapley alleges that there was political interference and that Weiss was denied the right to charge Hunter Biden in D.C. Now, the D.C. U.S. Attorney got in touch, went to the Washington Post last night and he said that’s absolutely not true, that he could’ve been charged anywhere. So there was no political interference whatsoever.

I’ve maintained from the beginning that if all of what you say is true and they’re, you know, like the Gottis, that I will believe you if the facts are shown to me and I can actually see it and there are direct lines between all of this. That has not been done yet and this whistleblower, having three core components to their testimony about what happened being refuted already–

PIRRO: They’re not refuted.

TARLOV: They are!

PIRRO: They’re not refuted.