CNBC’s Shepard Smith erupted live on air Wednesday and told producers to stop airing President Donald Trump’s Twitter video on the rioting happening in DC.

The president riled up his supporters for months with baseless claims of voter fraud, and in his first on-camera statement on his supporters rioting and storming the Capitol building, he… started off by reiterating those baseless claims of voter fraud.

So as soon as Smith heard the president bring up his usual garbage, he immediately shouted, “Stop! Stop the tape!”

“That is not true, and we are not airing it,” a shell-shocked Smith said. “The president of the United States just lied again.”

Smith proceeded to methodically dismantle all of Trump’s election conspiracies, including the ones rejected by his own Department of Justice and judges he appointed, including some of the more insane nonsense Trump has floated.

