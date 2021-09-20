Something odd happened on NBC’s Today show when an apparent streaker managed to get himself caught on the studio’s background camera feed.

The show was coming back from commercials at one point on Monday when Craig Melvin was commenting on a “naked runner.” Sure enough, a man ran by the live feeds behind the anchor desk, and Savannah Guthrie called it out.

“What are you doing!?” Melvin yelled. “Get your clothes on” added Hoda Kotb.

The situation plunged into disarray and Today swiftly cut back into commercials.

Watch above, via NBC.

