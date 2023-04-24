Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall appeared on NewsNation, where he’s a contributor, to discuss Tucker Carlson‘s exit from Fox News Monday, but got a surprise when informed live on the air that Don Lemon had been let go from CNN.

Although CNN said the network had “parted ways” with Lemon and that he “will forever be a part of the CNN family,” He tweeted a full statement saying he was “not given any indication” that he would be terminated and that CNN didn’t inform him directly.

“Did anyone see this one coming?” NewsNation anchor Marni Hughes asked Hall about Lemon.

“Wow!” Hall said, reacting to the news.

“Stunning!” The Mediaite founding editor added. “I had spoken to Don earlier and he said he was worried about that very thing. About two months ago he made fun of Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley said that every candidate should not be past their prime. He said every woman over 40 are past their prime. I know the top executives at CNN were really concerned. They liked Don, he was a star at CNN. He was famous for saying things off the cuff that got him into trouble. But that comment stuck a dagger into the target viewer of cable news morning programming, and it became clear that Don couldn’t come back from that. That if you offend the older demographic of say, 50, 60, 70-year old women, saying that they’re past their prime, that’s a tough thing to bounce back from. Wow, what a stunning cable news day!”

Lemon apologized on air after the Nikki Haley comment, saying, “I regret it,” and that the statement was “inartful and irrelevant.”

Haley celebrated Lemon’s departure from CNN and took a swipe at transgender women, tweeting, “A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime,”

Watch the NewMax clip above.

