Sunny Hostin Disagrees with Meghan McCain on Joe Rogan Moderating Debate: He Compared ‘Black Neighborhood to Planet of the Apes’

Sunny Hostin disagreed with Meghan McCain’s support for the idea that Joe Rogan should moderate the presidential debate — reminding The View hosts that the podcaster has made sexist and racist remarks, including comparing a Black neighborhood to Planet of the Apes.

“Anyone who doesn’t follow him, Joe Rogan is a juggernaut,” McCain said. “He has 200 million uniques on his podcast a month. He signed a historic deal with Spotify. He has an absolutely huge audience. He’s controversial to some people, to other people he’s basically the everyman speaking truth to power depending on your perspective.”

McCain then expressed her disappointment with the current debate moderator choices, which include Fox News’ Chris Wallace, USA Today’s Susan Page, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, and NBC News’ Kristen Welker, adding that Rogan would be a “game-changer.”

“These are uncomfortable and very dangerous times. I think that we should be asking both of these candidates uncomfortable questions,” she added. “The idea we’re going to have very old school journalists, no disrespect to the people who were chosen, who only get one hour and we can’t stream, is really, I think, not going to be sufficient especially in the era of Covid when we already have had so much of a back bump of not being able to get answers from both of these candidates that we need.”

Hostin replied by noting that she is not a fan of Rogan’s, and called attention to controversial comments Rogan has made in the past.

“I think it would be inappropriate for Joe Rogan to host a presidential debate. I think, given his use of the N-word, I think given his comparing of a Black neighborhood to Planet of the Apes, given the fact that he’s called a transgender woman a man — I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate,” Hostin said. “I think President Trump has debased the office of the presidency.”

Hostin went on to claim the United States has “lost a sense of decorum,” noting that she is a traditionalist who thinks journalists should be the ones honored by hosting presidential debates.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]