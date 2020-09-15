Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on Crazy Jim’s Investor Power Hour CNBC’s Mad Money, hosted by financial media curiosity Jim Cramer Tuesday morning to discuss ongoing congressional negotiations for another — currently stalled — Covid-19 relief bill.

Cramer is known mostly as an apolitical media personality. In 2017 he finally revealed whether he was pro- or anti-Trump and lamely came out as dispassionate, asserting he was pro-money. He has enjoyed a good relationship with Madame Speaker, however, which made this moment more curious.

At one point, Cramer referred to Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy,” ostensibly citing the derisive moniker coined by President Donald Trump.

Cramer asked his CNBC guest, “What deal can we have, crazy Nancy — I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term, but it is hard isn’t it?”

Speaker Pelosi appeared unfazed but shot back “But you just did!”

Cramer responded, “Oh, come on, you know what I mean,” to which Pelosi agreed, “I know what you meant.”

Was Cramer virtue-signaling anti-Pelosi animosity towards his fellow “Greedpublican” viewers, with a staged apology? Or, was this a ham-fisted attempt to quote President Trump in a manner that came across as particularly aggressive and, frankly, not very nice?

We report, you decide.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]