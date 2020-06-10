The View host Sunny Hostin ripped Megyn Kelly for rage tweeting about HBO Max pulling Gone With the Wind, adding that she wanted to see that “same energy” from “people on the right” about voter suppression in the 2020 election and the coronavirus death toll.

Whoopi Goldberg began the segment by praising HBO Max for promising to add the film back to its library once it figures out a way to put it in historical context and noted that if services began pulling all problematic films, we would see a lot of them go.

“My biggest concern right now isn’t the availability of Gone With the Wind on HBO,” Hostin added. “But a spokesperson for HBO Max has already explained that the film is going to return to HBO Max along with additional content to provide that context that you just described because the movie does in a sense, you know, glorify the confederacy and the antebellum South, and it doesn’t provide the true horrors of slavery.”

She noted that nobody on the panel is a supporter of censorship, but believes that some films need to be put into context in order to explain that they are both inaccurate and products of their time.

“What what I find interesting is that someone like Megyn Kelly spent all morning tweeting about this,” she added. “I would like to see that same energy from people on the right rather than talking about this issue, talking about the voter suppression that happened yesterday in Georgia, talking about the 112,000 Americans that are still dead from Covid.”

Kelly took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to express her anger that Gone With the Wind was removed from the streaming service and asked if this means “all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects” would be pulled too:

Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end?? https://t.co/Bh8mqpv0l3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Ok @hbomax – let’s do this – every episode of “Friends” needs to go right now. If not, you hate women (& LGBTQ ppl,

who also don’t fare well on “Friends”). Obviously Game of Thrones has to go right now. Anything by John Hughes … Woody Allen… could go on & on… & on…& on… https://t.co/dVXWssnFKF — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Watch above, via ABC.

