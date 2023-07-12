House Republican Rips Biden For ‘Labile Emotional Swings’ and ‘So Much Plastic Surgery’

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC), who is the only practicing surgeon in Congress, had some interesting observations about President Joe Biden ‘s age and alleged penchant for plastic surgery.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo rolled tape of Biden responding to recent concerns about his maturity.

Look, to use the phrase again, I think we’re at an inflection point. I think the world is changing and I think I — there is one thing that comes with age, if you’ve been honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom.

“Inflection point?” Bartiromo blurted out. “Why is this an inflection point?”

“Well, because they want it to be — they literally want to transform the world,” Murphy said. “Let’s look at Joe; he’s had so much plastic surgery, so much Botox, so much filler — that’s on the outside,” Murphy said to a wide-eyed Bartiromo before she broke into a chuckle.

“And, Maria, you know, I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients, and so I have seen patients through the year decline mentally — it’s just a fact, it’s what happens — and the fact that these outbursts now are happening — remember, he was going to be the most gentle, and gentile [sic] president ever. The fact that he’s having these labile emotional swings, outbursts to his staff, really speaks — a form of dementia has that. You can’t control your emotions, or if you can’t get the word out you want to, you become very frustrated. This is all a picture of this. I mean, come on, let’s just be honest: the guy’s not fit for office, he never was fit for office, and he surely would not be fit for another five years.”

“Yeah, and I don’t know if it’s as much about age as it is about capacity,” Bartiromo said. “If it was Kamala Harris in the White House, I would suspect it would be the same people running the show.”

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

