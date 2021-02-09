Tapper Says Video Evidence Won’t Matter in Impeachment: If Pence Was Killed, ‘I Honestly Don’t Think Anything Would Be Different’

CNN’s Jake Tapper predicted that the stunning video montage House Democrats provided during Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial would do little to sway Republicans.

Tapper was unconvinced when colleague Dana Bash predicted that Republicans would be impacted by the video evidence, going as far as to question if Republicans would even abandon their support for Trump if violent rioters had reached Mike Pence.

Tapper referenced Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) condemnation of the day, noting that both he and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) admitted that Trump had some responsibility to bear for the Capitol attack.

“Even with that, with dead people, I have to wonder what if the crowd had actually gotten to Mike Pence. What if this had gotten even worse?” Tapper asked Bash and Abby Phillip.

“Five people killed that day, dozens more maimed from injuries, wounds they’re going to have forever. Three fingers lost, an eye lost, brain damage. What if a member of congress or Vice President Pence, God forbid, had been killed? I honestly don’t think that anything would different on the floor of the Senate.”

Phillip agreed with Tapper, noting that Republican lawmakers do not seem to be “grappling with what happened,” and are instead fixated on the idea of reaching unity.

Watch above, via CNN.

