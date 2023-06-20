Tarlov Shuts Down Co-hosts by Naming Republican Who Got Off Easier on Tax Crimes Than Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, one of the co-hosts of top-rated show The Five, worked overtime on Tuesday to rebut some of the claims from her colleagues related to the prosecution of Hunter Biden.

News broke on Tuesday that Biden reportedly agreed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts for tax violations, which do not carry prison sentences. A separate gun-related felony count will be dismissed as long as he complies with a diversion program that will require him to abstain from drug use.

Tarlov, who spoke at the end of the segment, first responded to her co-hosts claiming Biden received special treatment and that a Republican would get the book thrown at them.

“So to try to tackle all the points that everybody made, which were aplenty,” she began, adding:

So what Hunter is not guilty of is being a Republican, but there’s a Republican very closely allied with Trump named Roger Stone, who did worse than Hunter Biden. So he tax-evaded $2 million, not 1.2 million, $2 million. And guess what happened? He was allowed to pay it back and he wasn’t even criminally charged. Hunter Biden, criminally charged, could face probation. Roger Stone, top guy to Donald Trump, skates free on that.

Jesse Watters then jumped to point out that Stone’s home was raided, at which point the segment digressed into a tangent. Stone has indeed faced legal trouble in the past and was sentenced to 40 months in prison for witness tampering and making false statements before Trump pardoned him.

Tarlov then tried to shoot down claims that Biden should have gone to jail for the gun charge.

“In 2019, there were 298 cases brought of people falsifying their gun application records out of 27 million background checks that were completed,” she noted, citing DOJ statistics.

“That’s the year that Hunter Biden got that weapon. That means that this is something that doesn’t get charged,” she continued, adding:

If you want to say to the DOJ, you should be charging on this, go ahead and do that. But there’s no reason that Hunter Biden should be the exception to this. In terms of David Weiss, who you say was hand-selected by the Democrats. Donald Trump said he’s someone who shares his vision for making America safe again. That is a quote from Donald Trump.

The segment eventually ended with a tense showdown between Tarlov and Judge Jeanine Pirro over whether or not Hunter Biden’s abandoning of the gun near a school should have resulted in a harsher punishment.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

