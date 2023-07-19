Ted Cruz Accuses ‘Barbie’ Of ‘Kissing Up to the Chinese Communist Party’ With Crayon Map

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused the new Barbie movie of promoting Chinese propaganda and “kissing up to the Chinese Communist Party” during an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday.

“It’s got just about everything: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Chinese propaganda, and that’s why Senator Ted Cruz is mad at the Barbie movie,” said host Jesse Watters on his show:

His beef with Barbie centers around a map. You see right here, next to Asia, shows the nine dashes. Now, those dashes signify Chinese ownership of the ocean islands and reefs. The Chinese believe they own the South China Sea, but they don’t. So why did the Barbie movie bow to China? It’s a business decision. Warner Brothers bows down to China more than Janet Yellen.

After Watters asked Cruz whether he had even seen the movie, Cruz replied, “I have not seen the movie, I have just seen the stupid map.”

The senator went on:

As you just showed, the map is drawn in crayons. It’s roughly a map of the world, but China, you know, Asia is just this big crayon box. But then right to the east of where China is are the nine dashes, and to anyone who’s not really focussed on geopolitics, those lines don’t mean anything, but what those lines indicate is the communist party of China puts out official maps with those nine dashes and they are asserting sovereignty over the entire South China Sea. They’re saying all of that is China’s, and by the way, all of their neighbors disagree. Vietnam disagrees, the Philippines disagrees. Actually, the country of Vietnam has banned the movie Barbie from their nation because these nine dashes are replicated.

“So they can’t see Margot Robbie? That is a huge mistake,” replied Watters, before asking, “Does Warner Brothers have to push this propaganda so that they allow the movie to be showcased in China, which is what, like 1.8 billion potential customers?”

Cruz responded, “That’s exactly what’s going on here. Obviously the little girls that are going to see Barbie, none of them are gonna have any idea what those dashes mean. This is really designed for the eyes of the Chinese censors and they’re trying to kiss up to the Chinese Communist Party because they want to make money selling the movie in China.”

The senator went on to note that while he introduced legislation to ban producers from using U.S. government assets in their movies if they self-censored for the Chinese market, since Barbie “didn’t have any F-35s with Barbie flying them,” it “didn’t have leverage over them.”

Barbie has received a plethora of criticism from conservatives since its release this month.

A panel on Fox News’ Outnumbered accused the movie of demeaning men, while Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) wife Ginger Gaetz — who attended the movie’s premiere with her husband — criticized the lack of testosterone displayed by Ken.

Watch above via Fox News.

