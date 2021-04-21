Ted Cruz Calls LeBron James Tweet ‘Grossly Irresponsible,’ Says Some Could Interpret It as ‘Call for Violence’

Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) said Wednesday night that LeBron James’ tweet on a tragic shooting in Columbus, Ohio was “grossly irresponsible.”

James tweeted an image of the cop in the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting and saying, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” He ended up taking the tweet down after getting a fair amount of criticism online.

On Fox News Primetime, Cruz told Ben Domenech, “Unfortunately, this is a pattern where the left consistently goes after, attacks, and demonizes police officers. And they do so often before the facts are known, often before there is any evidence of what happened.”

He even added, “In this instance, ‘you’re next’ could certainly be interpreted by some, even as a call for violence. And I think it was a grossly irresponsible message for LeBron James to send out.”

“It may well be on an investigation that this police officer saved the life of a potential victim of a knife attack,” Cruz said, “and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. There needs to be an investigation, any time there is a shooting that takes someone’s life it should be investigated. The facts should be determined but the left doesn’t care about the facts, they care about demonizing and attacking law enforcement, and I think it’s wrong.”

James tweeted later Wednesday night, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY”

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

