Ted Cruz Claims ‘View’ Hosts ‘Embarrassed’ by Protester Outbursts During His Appearance: ‘They Were More Rattled Than I Was’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that the hosts on The View were more frazzled than he was when his appearance was derailed by climate activists.

Cruz spoke to Fox & Friends on Tuesday, where he explained that he went on The View to promote his new book and challenge the hosts on their political perspectives. During this conversation, Steve Doocy asked Cruz what happened on Monday when The View abruptly went to commercials after hecklers and protesters in the audience repeatedly interrupted him while he was speaking.

“I think they were embarrassed” Cruz said. “There were two instances where they had protesters that began screaming and cursing and yelling, ‘F you.’ It’s not clear to me if they were necessarily triggered by me. They were screaming about climate change.”

Cruz continued to explain that “I think the hosts were a little bit rattled. They said in the entire history of the show they’ve never had anyone do that.”

“I think they were more rattled than I was,” he said. “I’m like, look, this is politics. They are being knuckleheads. I sort of laughed and kept on going. That’s just part of the world we live in now.”

The conversation continued with Cruz shrugging off the negative reception he got at Yankee Stadium while he was watching the Astros game.

Watch above via Fox News.

