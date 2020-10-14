As Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) went on the attack against Democrats during Amy Coney Barrett’s latest Supreme Court hearing, he botched up his facts and revealed he didn’t know Charles Manson is dead.

After Cruz clashed with Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) over the reason why Democrats were absent from Wednesday’s proceeding, he began to slam Democrats in favor of restoring voting rights to disenfranchised felons. Cruz made a plethora of insinuations about Democrats drawing political support from violent criminals, and eventually, he invoked Manson’s name to make his point:

“I’m not sure the operation of the republic would be better if Charles Manson had a greater voice in the electoral system,” Cruz said. “[Bernie Sanders] argued that felons in jail, literally Charles Manson, serving multiple life sentences for murder, should be able to vote.”

Putting aside the defamatory claim Senator Sanders specifically wants Manson to have a vote, Cruz apparently didn’t know that the infamous murderer and cult leader has been dead for about 3 years. Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher called out the senator’s blunder with a reference to the Cruz-Zodiac Killer memes, and other political observers joined in on the mockery as well.

He probably wanted to pin the Zodiac killings on Charles and now he’s like “fuck” https://t.co/l0rTj6ltI6 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 14, 2020

Someone should let the genius Ted Cruz know that Charles Manson is dead. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) October 14, 2020

I understand Ted Cruz not realizing Charles Manson is dead. Professional jealousy will make you tune some people in your field out, not follow them for your own mental health. https://t.co/3rPfOaKKzk — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 14, 2020

Ted Cruz is going to be sooo disappointed to learn that Charles Manson is dead and won’t be voting. — Ron Judd (@roncjudd) October 14, 2020

Cruz eventually acknowledged the flub, but then pivoted to attack Democrats with unsubstantiated mass voter fraud claims that they benefit from the votes of dead people. He retweeted the original tweet, which read “LMAO, nobody told Ted Cruz that Charles Manson is dead. You’d expect the Zodiac Killer to know that.”

“I didn’t know that,” Cruz wrote in reply, and added “But, alas, it still doesn’t stop him from being a Democratic voter.”

I didn’t know that. But, alas, it still doesn’t stop him from being a Democratic voter. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/ZggsmKyGZx — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 14, 2020

