Ted Cruz Tells Maria Bartiromo That Biden is ‘Literally Threatening the Lives’ of Supreme Court Justices

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed Joe Biden is “literally threatening the lives” of the Supreme Court’s justices — somehow blaming the president for the explosive fallout from the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo interviewed Cruz for Sunday Morning Futures, where he (once again) railed against the “left-wing, woke twit” he believes to be responsible for leaking Justice Samuel Alito’s draft majority opinion. Cruz expressed hope that the leaker will “be criminally prosecuted” for attempting to “destroy the court.” While the leak is a virtually unprecedented event from the Supreme Court, it remains to be seen whether it constitutes an illegal act.

Bartiromo asked Cruz for his thoughts on the protests pro-choice advocates were conducting outside the houses of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices. Cruz claimed that causing these demonstrations was the leaker’s intent — as he condemned the Biden Administration because White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not emphatically denounce protests at the justices’ homes.

It was shameful that the White House refused to condemn violent protest ors threatening the families of the supreme court. It is disgraceful! And Joe Biden used to be chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden knows it’s disgraceful! He’s literally threatening the lives of these justices by the mob they’re unleashing. It’s the same thing we saw with Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots where the left embraced them, and now they’re embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome.

