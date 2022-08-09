Terminal List Author Blasts Show’s Negative Reviews After Chris Pratt Posts About ‘Woke Critics’: ‘They See an American Flag and They Get Upset’

Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr dismissed negative reviews of the Amazon Prime series The Terminal List, suggesting the military-centric show triggered some critics. Carr, who wrote the novel the show is based on and is an executive producer, addressing critics followed star Chris Pratt posting an article celebrating the success of Terminal List over “woke critics.”

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said he watched the show and didn’t see politics, noting a Daily Beast review by Nick Schager labeling the series a “right-wing fantasy.”

“We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned. The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was quite mean,” Carr said. “But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is competent with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions they just kind of lose it a little bit.”

Pratt previously posted that Terminal List has been viewed for a total of 1.6 billion minutes since debuting in July. He shared a Daily Mail story calling Terminal List the “new Yellowstone” and saying it defied “woke critics’ scathing reviews.”

The show has not won over many critics in general, with some echoing the problems mentioned in the Daily Beast review. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show’s approval rating among critics is just 39 percent, while the audience score stands at 94 percent.

Carr touted the audience score and said it is proof the show has played with its intended audience, which the author said was mainly military service members who have deployed in the last 20 years. Critics, he argued, are simply angry the series avoids a “woke” agenda.

“There’s no ‘woke’ or ‘anti-woke,’ but just because there’s not this ‘woke’ stuff that’s shoved into it, then it’s perceived – by critics, at least – as not promoting their agenda, so they’re going to hate it,” the author said.

Watch above via Fox News

