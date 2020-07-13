Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Loses It on Fox News Over Violence Against Police: ‘America Better Wake Up and Get Angry!’

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) went on a full-throttle tear on Monday ripping Democrats, Black Lives Matter, and the #DefundThePolice movement on Fox News.

Patrick joined Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom to address a proposal for police departments to send social workers instead of cops to deal with domestic disturbances. Patrick started off by calling the idea’s proponents “plain out idiotic” before claiming Democrats don’t want to give any kind of support for law enforcement.

As Patrick spoke about how many police officers are damaged over the course of their duties, he eventually upped the intensity when he said “We are not going to have any police left. America better wake up, and while they didn’t start this fire, Joe Biden and the Democrats are aiding and abetting this.”

“I’m so tired of this mob and these people on Facebook and Twitter attacking our police,” Patrick continued. He particularly blasted social media users who went after a woman in Texas who tweeted #BlueLivesMatter after her father, a cop, was murdered while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“These scumbags on Twitter attacked her because she said Blue Lives Matter,” Patrick shouted. “I’m angry and America better wake up and get angry about this or we’re not gonna have any more police.”

The conversation went on with Patrick calling Black Lives Matter “a socialist organization that wants to overturn this country.”

The Democrats who are behind this, Pelosi and Biden, all of them are behind this, aiding and abetting these people to have violence against the police.

Patrick failed to list any specific examples of Biden or Pelosi endorsing anti-cop violence, and Smith pushed back somewhat by noting that Black Lives Matter proponents have disowned violent protests. Nonetheless, Patrick continued his attack with “When is Joe Biden coming out of the basement to put a stop to this?”

