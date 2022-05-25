Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says ‘Sick’ United States Can’t Be Fixed ‘Without Turning to God’

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick told Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that Americans must turn to God in order to improve what ails the United States.

Patrick’s comments came a day after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The lieutenant governor and the Fox News host discussed security measures at school and mental health before Patrick pointed to what he says is a bigger issue.

“This problem is a much larger problem than the infrastructure, the gun issue, the mental health issue,” he said. “This is – and all those are important. But at the end of the day, Laura, we are in a sick society where we are at each other’s throats all the time… Everywhere you look, we are just, whether it’s on the internet, whether it’s in any walk of life, people are just at each other every day. And we have to ask ourself who we are. And I believe we’re a nation of godly people and godly people need to pray.”

Ingraham agreed, saying, “Yeah, gotta make changes.”

Patrick cited a verse from 2 Chronicles declaring that prayer is necessary to heal a nation.

“For those of us who are Christians, we need to take hold of our country and we do that through prayer,” he continued. “You cannot change the culture of a country without changing the character of the people, and you just cannot change character without changing a heart, and you can’t do that without turning to God.”

Watch above via Fox News.

