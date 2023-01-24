‘That Is Very Different’: Ted Cruz Does 180 When Asked About Pence’s Mishandling of Classified Documents as Opposed to Biden’s

After demanding the FBI search properties President Joe Biden has access to in order to search for classified documents, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said there is no need to do the same to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Cruz also called on the FBI to search the home and business of the president’s son Hunter Biden.

On Tuesday, CNN reported classified material had been found at Pence’s home in Indiana. The revelation came as Biden is dealing with backlash from his own mishandling of classified material at multiple locations, including his home. The material dates from Biden’s time as vice president and senator.

Appearing on Tuesday’s installment of Kudlow on Fox Business, Cruz called for the FBI to search the home and offices of Biden’s son, as well as the University of Delaware’s archives.

He suggested the bureau may find evidence of corrupt business dealings by the Biden family:

I believe the FBI needs to search the residences of Hunter Biden and any business offices of Hunter Biden to determine if there are classified materials there, because if these classified materials in particular implicate Burisma, Ukraine, communist China, payments going to Hunter Biden or Joe Biden’s brother or the Biden family, then this shifts from a political problem to a very serious problem of criminal liability and major crimes. And so, the FBI needs to search the University of Delaware archives and they need to search Hunter Biden’s home and business addresses.

Host Larry Kudlow asked Cruz about the classified documents found at Pence’s home while noting they are friends with the former vice president.

“What do you make of that?” Kudlow asked. “Does this complicate the story?”

Cruz had a very different response when it came to Pence, a fellow Republican:

Oh look, the Mike Pence story, it’s still early. You know, Mike Pence, as you noted he is a good friend, he’s a good man. He’s explained where these came from, what his office has put out is that in packing up the vice presidential offices that there were a couple of papers that were classified that were inadvertently put with non-classified materials. That was a mistake, but there’s no reason to think this was anything but inadvertent. That is very different from what Joe Biden has done. Joe Biden has given zero explanation how these classified documents got there. And in particular, he has given no explanation as to how he has documents from his time in the Senate.

The senator has criticized the FBI for executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. That search turned up thousands of government documents, hundreds of which are classified.

Trump has given no explanation for how the material got there, though he has falsely claimed they are “mine.”

