‘That Puts People’s Lives at Risk!’ Norm Eisen Aghast at Highly Sensitive Documents ‘Stuck in a Closet at Mar-a-Lago’

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen claimed Trump “put people’s lives at risk” with the allegedly classified materials he had stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago property. A redacted version of the affidavit behind the search warrant was released on Friday, and Eisen was aghast at the documents listed. Eisen’s opposition to Trump, however, should come as no surprise as he was co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment by the House in 2020.

“These foreign communications signals that are in there, human intelligence derived. That puts people’s lives at risk. Our human intelligence sources,” Eisen said Friday on CNN Newsroom. “This is material so sensitive that you can’t release it to foreign nationals and he stuck it in a closet at Mar-a-Lago, and the president’s notes that comes from his conversations in the PDB, the president’s daily briefing most likely.”

The legal analyst took things even further by declaring to hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota that the storage of these documents is “one of the worst actions ever documented by an American president.”

“He took documents with this national intelligence information that he wasn’t supposed to have, and he kept them, and this is the third point, even after he was asked to send him back. Because as bad as all of this is, we know there were 11 more classified sets that still remain behind,” he said. “It is one of the worst actions ever documented by an American president.”

Trump has claimed the documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, though many have been skeptical of this claim, including President Joe Biden who mocked the statement on Friday after the release of the affidavit.

