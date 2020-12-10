Fox News’ Harris Faulkner snapped at network contributor Marie Harf after she called out Outnumbered for not talking more about how the coronavirus is still killing people at a record-breaking pace.

Country singer John Rich was the #OneLuckyGuy on Outnumbered’s Thursday show, so he regaled the panelists with an impromptu song bashing Democrats for their hypocritical actions throughout the pandemic. Shortly after that, Harf lamented that the show was mostly over by that point, and no one had brought up the fact that the United States just reached a grim milestone of 3,054 covid-related deaths in a single day.

Harf stressed that public health regulations should be scientifically-driven and that the conduct of America’s leaders is “not always perfect.” She went on to say, though, that “we cannot lose sight of the tragedy that is unfolding everything the day in this country in large part because people want to go about life as normal and a lot of people don’t want to wear masks even though the evidence is overwhelming that they save lives.”

Faulkner accused Harf of taking a “shot” against the show and responded “if you don’t think that our hearts are big enough to mourn the people we have lost during this pandemic, what exactly are you trying to say!?”

“That is offensive and it is not true,” Faulkner continued.

But the best way to protect those people that we love so much is to make sure that the decisions that we make give them longevity after the pandemic as well and to get what we do right based on the science, not just ‘oh my gosh, the numbers are ballooning, let’s just destroy everything in the process of trying to save it’… Please, keep your judgment someplace where you know you can fact check it because you can’t see my heart and trust me when I tell you it hurts all of us to mourn those Americans and people around the world.

“Then let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about that more than talking about Democratic hypocrisy,” Harf replied. Faulkner shot back “we are talking about it,” which prompted Harf to say “we aren’t enough. It’s my opinion and I get to give my opinion.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

