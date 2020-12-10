Shut Up About Politics singer John Rich performed a short number designed to own the libs while guesting on Thursday’s Outnumbered — mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for their hypocrisy amid the pandemic.

In the past couple of months, Democratic politicians have been breaking their own Covid-19 guidelines by traveling and sometimes even attending indoor events with large groups of people.

Displeased by the hypocrisy, especially as businesses across the nation continue to close amid lockdown measures, Rich wrote what he termed a “little piece of music” and performed it a capella style for the panelists.

“Nancy and Chuck, worth about 100 million bucks, because they make a good living looking down on me and you. They are sittin’ up on the Hill, screwing up another bill, saying do as I say don’t do as I do,” he sang while snapping his fingers.

Harris Faulkner, Dagen McDowell, and Katie Pavlich were clearly pleased with Rich’s jingle, smiling and cheering along as he performed the song on their show.

On the other hand, Marie Harf, the token liberal on the panel, looked uncomfortable and unsettled by the song, later reminding her fellow panelists that 3,000 people died from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Rich, who penned the song Shut Up About Politics to benefit the military charitable organization Folds of Honor, regularly appears on Fox News to discuss politics, and even has his own Fox Nation show, titled The Pursuit.

Watch above, via Fox News.

