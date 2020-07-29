Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell scolded Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley for disparaging the network’s polling data on the 2020 election.

Gidley was giving an interview to Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday when McDowell asked him to respond to Fox News polls, which have consistently shown President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden. McDowell noted that Fox’s poll not only shows Biden with the upper hand in several swing states, it also suggests most people think Biden would do better than Trump at handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, first of all, a lot of those polls are junk,” Gidley replied. At that moment, McDowell interjected and told him “that’s a cop out.”

“You can argue they don’t indicate how the election turns out, that’s fine, but that’s just a cop out,” she added.

Gidley continued to claim Fox’s polls are “skewed to the left” before pivoting to attack Biden. McDowell cut across Gidley’s tangent again, saying “these polls clearly matter to you and the president because he’s changed his position and tone based on that very polling to focus more on the virus because you’re losing on that subject.”

Bartiromo eventually tried to retake control over the interview, though McDowell emphasized once more that the health crisis is of great importance to voters, “so something has to take a priority.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

