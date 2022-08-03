Amid growing concerns among Democrats about President Joe Biden running for re-election in 2024, two top House Democrats declined to say whether the 78-year-old should run at a congressional debate Tuesday night.

Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who are running for re-election in New York’s redrawn 12th congressional district, both declined to say he should run when asked about his potential re-election bid.

“Too early to say,” Nadler said. “[It] doesn’t serve the purpose of the Democratic party to deal with that until after the midterms.”

“I don’t believe he’s running for re-election,” Maloney said.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe aired the footage on Wednesday, and when the camera cut back to Mika Brzezisnki, viewers were met with a host who was literally speechless. When the discussion resumed, both Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough expressed shock.

“I’m really thrown off by those answers,” Brzezinski said.

“I’m just going to say wow,” Scarborough said. “That’s interesting because that’s news to Joe Biden. I think.”

“The guy is sitting there watching these two, I would be very disappointed actually, I really would,” Brzezinski said of Biden. “That’s stunning, actually. It’s a very, very different response than what you would see on the other side. Republicans always get around the nominee, sometimes defying gravity.”

“But this is incredible,” she added.

Maloney and Nadler’s refusal to say if Biden should run follow other comments made by Democratic politicians in the last several weeks, such as Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who voiced his preference for a younger nominee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he wasn’t getting into any speculation about 2024.

Only Suraj Patel, an attorney and former staffer for the Obama administration who is running against Maloney and Nadler, said yes to the question.

“Yes he did, like easily,” Brzezinski said of Patel’s quick response. Morning Joe proceeded to interview Patel, who accused his opponents of “throwing their president under the bus.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

