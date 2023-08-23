‘That’s Not the Question!’ Fox Anchors Confront DeSantis For Repeatedly Dodging When Asked About Trump

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum repeatedly called out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for dodging her questions about Donald Trump.

The third block of the Fox News 2024 Republican primary debate gravitated around questions about Trump’s legal issues, and whether the former president should be disqualified from running for office again because of his conduct. One of the questions the candidates were asked was whether Mike Pence did the right thing as vice president by defying Trump’s demand he overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

When MacCallum asked DeSantis the question, he instantly went off-topic by saying “We need to end the weaponization of these federal agencies.”

“That’s not the question,” MacCallum and Bret Baier called out in unison.

“I know,” DeSantis said, “but here’s the thing.”

Baier asked DeSantis once again to answer the question, but DeSantis went on with his tangent that “This is not about January 6th of 2021. It is about January 20th of 2025 when the next president is gonna take office.”

MacCallum again noted, “You did not answer the question.”

After a brief segue to Pence, the anchors turned back to the Florida governor.

“We’ve answered this so many times,” DeSantis complained. He continued to gripe about the topic while Baier took the governor’s comments as a “yes” answer to the original question.

Watch above via Fox News.

