‘That’s So Nasty!’ The View Explodes After Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain She Didn’t Miss Her During Maternity Leave

One of the most contentious rivalries on television has renewed after a months-long hiatus — and has picked up right where it left off.

In an explosive clash on Tuesday’s edition of The View, Joy Behar battled Meghan McCain following the latter’s return from maternity leave. It happened during a discussion on whether there should be more than two political parties — as both Democrats and Republicans have split off into factions.

“Let the Republicans fight amongst themselves,” Behar said. “On the one hand, you have the Republicans, on the other you have the seditionists. That’s the fight that’s going on in the Republican party right now. In the Democratic party, you have the progressives versus the moderates, which is … what it always is. It’s typical politics. The Republican party is in much more trouble right now.”

McCain interjected.

“Are you kidding me?!” McCain said. “You have AOC saying—”

“Excuse me!” Behar shot back. “I’m not done!”

“It’s just, that’s completely inaccurate!” McCain replied. “You have AOC fighting right now about whether she’s going to end up primary-ing Chuck Schumer. Coming out, not saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. You have the squad that’s coming out very intensely, very angry that Biden hasn’t filled out his Cabinet with more progressives. Bernie Sanders also coming out saying he’s angry. The idea that there isn’t fighting within the Democratic party as well—”

Behar jumped back in.

“Excuse me! I was speaking!” Behar said. “I was talking! I’m talking about—”

“You missed me so much, Joy!” McCain fired back, tongue-in-cheek. “You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave! You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not,” Behar said, shaking her head. “I did not miss you. Zero.”

McCain appeared stunned by the comment.

“Oh my God!” McCain said. “You know what, that’s so nasty! That’s so nasty! I was teasing because you said something rude. Like, really?”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg called an immediate halt to the skirmish.

“Hold on!” Goldberg said. “Everybody stop!”

“That’s so rude!” McCain added.

Goldberg, without picking sides, moved the conversation away from McCain and Behar.

“This is not the way to do it,” she said — scolding both combatants.

via ABC.

