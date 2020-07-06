Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went off in a heated back-and-forth with The Five co-host Juan Williams Monday over the U.S. coronavirus pandemic response and media coverage.

During the segment, Williams knocked the “mixed message” on masks from the Trump administration, bringing up the president himself not wearing masks in public.

There was reporting this past weekend that the White House is planning messaging on the virus that it’s “not going away any time soon” and that “the country must figure out how to press forward despite it.”

NBC’s report added, “Therapeutic drugs will be showcased as a key component for doing that and the White House will increasingly emphasize the relatively low risk most Americans have of dying from the virus, officials said.”

Williams asked Gutfeld, “How does the strategy of normalizing the coronavirus help the Trump campaign? I mean, obviously people are dying. This is no common cold. I think that’s evident to everybody.”

Gutfeld took a moment before saying with a laugh, “That’s the craziest question you’ve ever done.”

He told Williams that “nobody’s normalizing a virus” before going off on the media coverage:

“No one should take anybody in the media seriously in their questioning of process if they haven’t actually made a correct piece of advice. Okay? Let’s face it. Number one, they politicized hydroxy. Remember that? They were so happy to find one bad study that said it didn’t work, now they go strangely silent when you hear that it might work and in fact we all kind of knew that it might work. In terms of a strategy, it was well-tolerated among people. We knew there was promise, but the media didn’t like that. Two, the rest home deaths. The media bent over backward to cover up for the Cuomos, right? They didn’t wanted to be a big story, but that was a big story, okay?”

After Gutfeld finished, Williams remarked, “Well, I think there are more than 125,000 dead.”

As he started going to break, Gutfeld sarcastically shouted, “Really? I didn’t know that, Juan!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

