‘The Dumbest Politics I’ve Ever Seen’: CNN’s Harry Enten Bashes Trump Holding Rallies Amid Poll Slide With Seniors Worried About Virus

CNN analyst Harry Enten broke down the latest 2020 polling data with Jake Tapper Monday, including how inexplicable they both found President Donald Trump resuming his rallies from a public health and politically strategic standpoint.

Enten brought up the polls showing Joe Biden with a comfortable lead, but emphasized that the race is far from over.

A lot of analysis of the 2020 polls has naturally come with that massive 2016 caveat and how, Tapper noted, some of the state polls were off. Enten said that even if you factor in those same polling errors into current polls to estimate the 2020 outcome, Biden would still be ahead in the electoral college.

And then, of course, they talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how the majority of voters disapprove of the president’s handling of the public health crisis.

Tapper asked about the recklessness of the president resuming rallies “in states where the infection rates are going up,” showing footage from the massive crowd of Trump fans in Florida ahead of Monday’s rally.

“Obviously, President Trump has his base. Do you think these rallies could end up hurting him more than helping him because of how many older voters and female voters think he is completely irresponsible?” Tapper asked.

“This is some of the dumbest politics I have ever seen, to be perfectly honest with you, Jake,” Enten responded. “I study the polls day in and day out. I look at past campaigns. I just don’t know what the heck he’s doing besides an ego trip. You pointed it out earlier. Seniors, women, these are voters who are moving heavily against Trump compared to four years ago. And the actions that he’s taking, the polls suggest to us are very much hurting him in the polls.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

