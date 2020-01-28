The Five Goes Off on Don Lemon, Panel Mocking Trump Supporters: ”Not Everybody With a Southern Accent Is a Deplorable Rube’

The hosts of Fox News’ The Five today tore into Don Lemon, Rick Wilson, and Wajahat Ali for a CNN segment this past weekend in which the panelists mocked Trump supporters and Lemon burst out laughing.

The panel was criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for literally telling an NPR reporter to point to Ukraine on a map, with Wilson mocking the president for his “ignorance of the world” before riffing on “the credulous boomer rube” demo that supports him.

Greg Gutfeld said it shows how the media does “look down their noses at at least half of America,” remarking, “it’s no wonder their ratings are in the tank. That is a pure campaign ad.

Gutfeld said there’s “definitely something wrong” with Wilson and that Lemon’s “hyperdramatic” reaction was incredibly over-the-top “like he was having an orgasm.”

“The overreaction was so silly and sad,” he added.

“Using a southern accent to mimic somebody who is apparently dumb and doesn’t read is really offensive,” Dana Perino said. “People come from different regions of the country, you have accents from people all over the world, it has nothing to do with your intelligence. It has to do with where you were raised. That I think is offensive.”

Jesse Watters suggested Lemon may be in trouble with CNN, though Kennedy suggested he might be getting kudos instead.

“Not everybody with a southern accent is a ‘deplorable rube,'” she added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

